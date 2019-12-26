× The Salvation Army still needs your help to raise money for the new year

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The red kettles are off the streets, but the Salvation Army of Huntsville still needs your help. The Red Kettle campaign is its biggest fundraising event. The organization relies on those funds throughout the year, but this year it was thousands of dollars short of its goal.

The Salvation Army of Huntsville had a tough year financially. WHNT News 19 reported back in April that the group experienced a $70,000 shortfall in Red Kettle campaign donations. This season mimicked the struggle to raise funds.

“It’s one of those things where kettles get harder and harder every year,” said Salvation Army Captain Kelly Bryant. “They really do.”

Captain Bryant said the team missed out on reaching its Red Kettle financial goal for the Christmas season. All the kettles were collected by the end of Christmas Eve.

“Due to the way the calendar was, the way Thanksgiving fell, it fell a week later,” said Bryant, “which means we missed a week.”

Technology has made it easier for people to donate money outside of dropping their coins in a Red Kettle. Android and iPhone users can scan a Salvation Army QR Code poster board to give money.

The team raised just under $80,000 but they need $30,000 more.

“It’s important because that’s what we use for the rest of season,” said Bryant. “It would cut down how much we can do in the community.”

Those funds help cover operational costs and The Salvation Army’s utility assistance program. Even though the salvation army didn’t reach its goal.

You can still donate online or in person. Make a donation by clicking here.