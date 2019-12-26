Rainsville Cable Time gives away $500 in gift cards

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. - One Northeast Alabama business is sharing the holiday spirit.

“Can I give you guys $50 gift of love?” Cable Town Owner Jimmy Willingham asked a random family inside of Patches Consignment and Rental Market Inc. in Scottsboro Thursday.

Willingham gave away $500 worth of gift cards to unsuspecting strangers.

“I’ve always wanted to do this, and we’re having a good year, and we can, and it feels good. It feels good. You feel so much better giving than receiving,” said Willingham.

Shoppers were pleasantly surprised by the generous gift.

They told WHNT News 19 it couldn’t have come at a better time.

“It made me feel very good that he would be willing to give stuff away at Christmas time. Very blessed. I can certainly use it. Let’s put it that way,” said Yvonne Marshal.

While the gift cards are being given by a local Dish provider, they can be used anywhere the recipient wants.

"Today was a gift of love. We just appreciate people, and our customers and that’s just our way of saying thank you,” said Willingham.

Dish corporate is paying for the gift cards in a show of faith for the full-service retailer of the year award winner.