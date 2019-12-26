× Police offer tips on post-holiday clean up

(WHNT) – Christmas is over, the presents are unwrapped and now you have trash to get clean up.

The Huntsville Police Department offered tips on how to be careful disposing of everything so that you don’t become a target for thieves.

This mostly has to do with the empty boxes for those big-ticket items like TVs and laptops. Setting that empty box on your driveway could be a billboard for thieves.

What to do –

Take boxes to a recycling drop off location.

Get a box cutter and try to chop up those boxes and stick them in your trash can.

Conceal them down at the bottom underneath some garbage.

Keep a lookout for your neighbors.

Call the police if you notice strange activity in your neighborhood like someone rummaging around through trash.

If you can hold on to your boxes for a few more days, there is a ‘Christmas Clean Up’ day happening on January 4th from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

You can take your Christmas tree, cardboard and old electronics to Joe Davis Stadium or the Madison City Schools Stadium.