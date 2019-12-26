× Pinson man shot by stepson after alleged domestic dispute, authorities say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Pinson man is recovering after being shot by his stepson on Christmas eve following a domestic dispute.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call around 9:15 Tuesday night. When authorities arrived at the scene they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say he was treated at the scene before going to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses say the man had thrown his wife through a window and began choking her before the incident.

That’s when the man’s 17-year-old stepson shot him.

No arrests have been made at this time.