Pinson man shot by stepson after alleged domestic dispute, authorities say

Posted 5:49 am, December 26, 2019, by

(Photo: Getty Images)

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. – A Pinson man is recovering after being shot by his stepson on Christmas eve following a domestic dispute.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says deputies received a call around 9:15 Tuesday night. When authorities arrived at the scene they said they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Authorities say he was treated at the scene before going to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Witnesses say the man had thrown his wife through a window and began choking her before the incident.

That’s when the man’s 17-year-old stepson shot him.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.