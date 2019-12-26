× Ozark Police Officer shot in head showing “significant improvement”

OZARK, Ala. — An Alabama officer who was shot and critically wounded in his head is making significant improvement in his recovery, according to Ozark Police.

Officer Samuel Yoh has regained full movement of his hands, arms, and legs, according to a statement issued on social media Thursday. It also says he has almost full vision and can recognize the familiar faces of his family and friends. Police said he is walking around with help, can feed himself, and he even read a book on Thursday.

Ozark Police continue to ask everyone to pray for a complete recovery.

If you would like to send Officer Yoh a Get Well Soon card, mail it to:

Ozark Police Department

P.O. Box 1987

Ozark, Alabama 36361

Officers responding to a call on Dec. 12 spotted Bradley Cutchens, 23, walking with a gun. Authorities haven’t said what the call was about or why Cutchens reportedly was armed. Police said Cutchens immediately opened fire upon being confronted. Yoh was shot six times; three of those shots hit him in the head. Responding officers shot and killed Cutchens.

A GoFundMe account established for Yoh has raised about $23,000 for the 18-year department veteran and his family, which is expecting a baby in February.