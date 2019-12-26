× Keep the extra candy canes from Christmas for National Candy Cane Day

(CNN) – Now that Christmas is over, you may be cleaning up around the house but don’t toss those leftover candy canes just yet!

It’s time to celebrate those red and white striped candies that we all know and love. December 26 is National Candy Cane day.

It’s unknown when the day officially started but candy canes have been hung from Christmas trees since 1882.

CNN reports that candy canes were made by hand until a machine was invented to make them in 1921. The flavor is traditionally peppermint but a variety of striped colors and flavors are offered now.

The average length of a candy cane is five inches but the Guinness world record for the longest candy cane is 51 feet.