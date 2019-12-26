× Inmate death in Lawrence County under investigation

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. – The death of an inmate in the custody of the Lawrence County Jail on Christmas Day is under investigation by state law enforcement.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said jail staff found a 48-year-old man from Cullman County unresponsive in a holding cell around 4 p.m. on December, 25.

The sheriff’s office did not identify the man because they are still working to notify his family members.

The man was in jail on traffic-related offenses and had been cleared for incarceration by a hospital.

Sheriff Sanders requested the State Bureau of Investigation to look into the inmate’s death because he died while in custody.

The sheriff’s office says initial indications are that the death was due to natural causes.

Jail medical staff and officers provided emergency medical aid until an ambulance arrived at the jail.

The man was taken to Lawrence Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.