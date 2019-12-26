× Harvest man arrested on burglary, assault charges

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – A Harvest man was arrested after authorities say he burglarized a Madison business while armed with a knife then assaulted a deputy following a foot chase.

Deputies say on Christmas morning they responded to a burglary at Import Auto in Madison. They said the owner, who sleeps at the business, heard glass break and called authorities.

Deputies say the suspect, armed with a knife, threw a rock through the front window and began stealing car keys. Deputies say the owner confronted the burglar with a gun and the suspect ran as shots were fired into the air.

A nearby deputy saw the suspect running and ordered him to stop before pursuing him.

After the pursuit, the deputy found drug paraphernalia and stolen property on the suspect. The deputy also sustained minor injuries during the arrest, according to the report.

Authorities arrested Nicholas Claude Green, 24, on Wednesday, December 25th.

Green is charged with burglary 1st degree, theft first degree, breaking and entering a vehicle, aggravated assault on a police officer, attempting to elude, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Green is in the Limestone County Jail on $14,500 bond (with bond not yet set on the burglary 1st-degree charge).

Green has many warrants with other agencies and additional charges are likely, according to law enforcement.