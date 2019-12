Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. - Authorities are asking for help identifying a woman. The Colbert County Sheriff's Office released surveillance footage from cameras at the White Oak Fire Department in Leighton.

The footage shows a woman in the early morning hours on Sunday, December 22, between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

The sheriff's office did not say why they were looking to identify the woman.

If you know who this woman is, please contact CCSO investigators at (256)383-0741.