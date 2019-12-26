Active Pattern: rain and strong storms likely this weekend and again next week

A powerful storm system drags a cold front into the region Sunday morning. Ahead of it, the atmosphere gets very warm and humid, and that sets up a threat of some severe storms. Timing and exact impacts are impossible to see, but there is a chance some rough storms could develop from late morning (as early as 10 AM) to early evening (around 8 PM or later).

Along with severe storms, heavy rain is likely: more than two inches of rain in some areas, average amounts around 0.8 inches to 1.3 inches.

Chilly but not ‘cold’: Colder air moves in behind Sunday’s storms, but it’s far from what we would call “cold weather” for late December. It will be chilly (and it may feel colder than it is because of the recent warmth), but we only expect high temperatures to drop as low as the lower 50s by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

Morning lows dip into the 30s early in the week, but this fast-paced winter pattern brings in another rainy, windy and possibly stormy set-up by the middle/end of next week.

Total seven-day rainfall through midday Thursday (Jan. 2nd) looks like it could be more than 2-4 inches in all over North Alabama and Southern Middle Tennessee. NOAA’s WPC (Weather Prediction Center) rainfall guidance shows some specific 3-4 inch spots:

This kind of heavy rain following last weekend’s rain could lead to some flooding both Sunday and Monday and again after New Year’s Day. We’ll keep you posted!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

