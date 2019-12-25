× Young neighbors spread sweet cheer during Christmas Day fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Early Christmas morning, a fire broke out on Tea Garden Road in Huntsville.

Thankfully, the fire was contained to a garage and there were no injuries.

The cause is still under investigation but while crews battled the fire, two young girls who live in the neighborhood decided to spread some Christmas cheer.

The girls brought first responders and news crews, including our Photojournalist Witt Black, some cookies that Santa hadn’t eaten after he brought presents to their house.

“They were working really hard, and we felt like they needed a treat,” said Eden Hines.

“It’s bad that their house got burnt down and I hope everyone’s safe,” said Gaia Bonamente.

Such a sweet thing to do.