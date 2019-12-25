What to do if your package is stolen during the holidays
For holiday shopping, many love the convenience of making purchases online and having them shipped to their doorstep. Unfortunately, thieves are taking advantage of the abundance of potentially-valuable deliveries.
If you suspect your package didn’t make it under the tree this year because it was stolen, here are a few numbers you can call to file a claim.
Amazon: 888-280-4331
eBay: 866-961-9253
FedEx: 800-463-3339
UPS: 800-742-5877
USPS: 800-275-8777
The BBB offers the following tips on how to make sure porch pirates don’t ruin your holiday.
- Track your delivery – You’ll receive a tracking number with your online order. Follow the whereabouts of your merchandise online. Some delivery services offer notifications for each step of your package’s journey. Contact the seller/company immediately if your package is not received when indicated. You may also want to notify your local police department.
- Choose a delivery time that fits your schedule – You can request a delivery time when you know you will be available to accept the package. Some delivery services now offer evening drop-offs and the ability to schedule appointments for delivery. Having the shipment delivered to your work address is also an option, but first check for company permission to do so.
- Request a confirmation signature – The delivery service won’t leave the package unattended if you request signature confirmation upon delivery.
- Choose alternative delivery options – Give specific delivery instructions. You can request to have the shipping company hold the package at its delivery center and you pick it up there or have the item shipped to the retailer’s nearest store for in-store pickup. Check to see if the shipping company has alternate delivery locations, such as secure lockers inside stores and businesses.
- Insure valuable items – Purchase delivery insurance and insure your merchandise against loss or damage.
- Open your delivery upon receipt to check for damage or signs of tampering. Contact the seller immediately if you believe something is wrong with the shipment or if it’s not what you ordered. Also, be sure to review the seller’s return policy for damaged or unwanted items.