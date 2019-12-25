× What to do if your package is stolen during the holidays

For holiday shopping, many love the convenience of making purchases online and having them shipped to their doorstep. Unfortunately, thieves are taking advantage of the abundance of potentially-valuable deliveries.

If you suspect your package didn’t make it under the tree this year because it was stolen, here are a few numbers you can call to file a claim.

Amazon: 888-280-4331

eBay: 866-961-9253

FedEx: 800-463-3339

UPS: 800-742-5877

USPS: 800-275-8777