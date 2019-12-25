Several Shoals businesses opened on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. — It's well-known that first responders and hospital workers have to work on holidays. Aside from that, most businesses are shuttered, and workers have the day off. For some, it's a holiday spent at work.

That's a comfort for people like Jason Palmer and his wife Molly. They traveled from Mississippi to Decatur and are happy to know most gas stations are open on Christmas, like the Love's Travel Stop on Highway 20 in Colbert County.

"We stopped at the Love's because the only place open so far where we stopped and got gas in Corinth was the gas station, but we came to Love's because I knew they had the fountain drinks with the good ice in them," Jason said.

And it just so happens the Love's station shares its location with the only McDonald's and Subway restaurants open in the area on Christmas.

Roseann Smallwood and her family appreciate the convenience. "I was happy that they were open so we could come eat," said Smallwood. "We didn't have to cook so that's always a plus."

More families are choosing to eat-out over a traditional Christmas dinner—like the Conroy family at Waffle House in Florence. "We've got mixed family so we have to share time with other people on Christmas Day and Christmas Eve so we just felt like it'd be easier for us to just get out and get something to eat where we didn't have to cook and clean the kitchen," said Tom Conroy

Other businesses in the Shoals, like Starbucks and Golden Corral, opened earlier in the day but closed by dinner time. It's the best of both worlds for customers and workers.