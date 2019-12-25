Track Santa as he delivers gifts for the good boys and girls!

Search for missing Jefferson County woman continues

Posted 5:53 am, December 25, 2019

Paighton Laine Houston (Photo: WIAT)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The search for a missing Alabama woman who was last seen in Birmingham is continuing into the Christmas holiday.

Authorities still haven’t located 29-year-old Paighton Lane Houston, and they’re asking for the public’s help in finding her. Her father, Doug Houston, tells WBRC-TV that a detective has followed some leads that didn’t produce results.

Police say that surveillance video from a bar shows Houston leaving with two heavy-set men last Friday night. Reports say she later sent a message to a friend saying she felt like she was in trouble.

The bar has posted a message saying off-duty police were working there as security at the time.

