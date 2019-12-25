Officers sacrifice time off on Christmas to serve their communities

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Most people are off work for Christmas day to spend time with their loved ones but first responders are always working to keep us safe.

WHNT News 19 joined Huntsville police officers tonight to give us a glimpse of what work on Christmas is like for Huntsville Police Officers.

Officer Cody Campbell clocked in on second shift patrol on Christmas just like any other workday.

"I absolutely knew that being a public servant you're here 24/7. It doesn't matter whether it's your birthday, Christmas, it doesn't matter at all," said Huntsville Police Department Patrol Officer, Cody Campbell.

Campbell has been with the Huntsville Police Department for two years. His job, patrolling the west precinct. Checking out noise complaints and breaking up a fight or two a fairly calm Christmas night.

Lt. Hughes is on her 13th year with the Huntsville Police Department. That's a lot of holidays shes spent readjusting her schedule around work.

"I have my own Christmas tradition when it comes to working Christmas day. I try to take off Christmas Eve that way I have that time with my daughter and my family Christmas morning," said Lt. Tesla Hughes.

She says spending Christmas with her law enforcement family has become part of her traditions. With the recent loss of officer Billy Clardy, she says this year nobody in the department is taking time together for granted.

"Because of the tragedy that we experienced so close to Christmas I think it makes us want to spend Christmas together a little bit more to support our blue family," said Lt. Tesla Hughes.

Lt. Hughes says she appreciates the officers that volunteer to work on holidays so that others can spend time with their families.