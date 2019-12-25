Huntsville officer gets surprise visit from sons on Christmas Eve to continue bedtime story tradition

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Most families hope to spend the holidays together, but sometimes they just can’t. A Huntsville family decided to not let their circumstances keep them apart.

Every year on Christmas Eve Officer Jason Potter reads “The Night Before Christmas” to his sons, Kadin and Gavin. This year, Jason had to work a double shift and knew he wouldn’t be able to see his boys before bedtime.

His wife Amanda was determined to make it happen, so she packed up their sons, grabbed the book and met Jason during his shift so he could read to them.

Amanda said Jason was thrilled to see the boys and was happy they could continue their Christmas tradition.