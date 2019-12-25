Downtown Rescue Mission provided Christmas meals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Downtown Rescue Mission is focusing on others this holiday season by providing Christmas meals and shelters for the homeless community.

The Mission is a nonprofit organization serving the homeless living throughout northern Alabama and southern Tennessee.

Their website says: "We believe that through compassionate care and ministering, we can bring people under the power of the Gospel, so that they may have victory over their struggles and live a Spirit-filled and fruitful life."

The Downtown Rescue Mission expects to serve 1200 meals from Christmas through the weekend.

ToniaCamardella, Director of Events and Business Partnerships at Downtown Rescue Mission, says the service doesn't stop there. "We do breakfast, lunch, and dinner 365 days a year and we have served over 286,000 meals so far this year."

On Christmas Eve night, the Mission provided a warm place to sleep for 168 men and almost 70 women and children.

One volunteer says she decided to serve on Christmas Day, "because that's what Jesus wanted," said Carolyn Bryant. "Jesus wanted everybody to know about him."

But the Mission needs volunteers and donations beyond the holiday season.

"We always need volunteers, we always need donations, we always need people in the community to give to those less fortunate in our community," said Camardella.

You can donate to the Downtown Rescue Mission and provide:

Hot meals

Safe shelter

Life-changing programs and services

You can volunteer and take part in changing lives, all starting with filling out an application on the Downtown Rescue Mission's website.