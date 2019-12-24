Storm damage isn’t stealing the joy of a Colbert Heights family

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. — It's been just over a week since powerful storms swept through north Alabama producing at least seven tornadoes—leaving behind damage in their paths.

On Christmas Eve, the sun was out, the skies were a vibrant blue, and for families in Colbert Heights, the Christmas spirit was still just as strong—perhaps even stronger.

"We're blessed and everybody in this area is blessed to be alive—to be standing here talking to everybody," said Timmy Clark, a firefighter with the City of Tuscumbia. His home was so badly damaged it's going to have to be rebuilt.

He grew up in the home and now lives there with his wife and two youngest children. He says the destruction is surreal.

"It's a part of life that we gotta live through and you hate that at this time with Christmas, especially with kids and everything going on," Clark said. "The good Lord was looking after all of us and it just wasn't our time to go. It just makes you feel blessed that he spared everybody, especially at this time."

The community's support didn't go unnoticed.

"The community along with the responders are just—I mean, there were so many people here and they just wanted to help, and to see that was just an awesome feeling."

For the people of Colbert Heights, they may have damaged homes—but nothing will damage their spirit.