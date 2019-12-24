Santa’s visit with young man is caught on camera

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RAINSVILLE, Ala. - Santa visited Rainsville-area residents Saturday morning.

Video of one special visit was posted online and shared with WHNT News 19 Tuesday.

The video shows Santa visiting one young man who was so excited to see Santa, he dropped the trash he was carrying and started running to give the jolly man in the red suit a big hug.

The family who shot the video told WHNT News 19 the young man is a joy to their lives and are happy they were able to help him have a merrier Christmas season