Woman killed, 2 injured in Tuesday morning I-565 wreck

Posted 6:42 am, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 07:18AM, December 24, 2019

MADISON, Ala. – A woman was killed in a multi-car wreck on I-565 Tuesday morning.

Chad Bryant with Huntsville Police confirmed the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bryant also stated three cars were involved in the wreck.

HEMSI spokesman Don Webster said two additional people were taken to Huntsville Hospital in serious, but stable condition.

Two lanes were being reopened on westbound I-565 and eastbound was closed.

While crews work to clear the wreck, eastbound traffic was being diverted onto County Line Road and then back onto I-565 east.

HPD said to use alternate routes while crews worked to clear the wreck.

