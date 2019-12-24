Track Santa as he delivers gifts for the good boys and girls!

New federal report says Alabama women still make less than men

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released its latest report on women's earnings in Alabama for 2018. The median weekly earnings for full-time working women was $688 or nearly 75% of the weekly median wage for men working the same job.

National Organization for Women greater Birmingham president Stacy Hansen said, "one of the biggest problems that we face is women don't tend to negotiate when they walk in the door. When they start a job, 'oh that's your offer? Ok. Thank you' - and move on. Statistically, men negotiate that initial starting wage and that wage coming in the door has an impact on raises and bonuses."

Some positive news -- the gender pay gap narrowed by three percentage points from 2017.

 

