Los Angeles deputies surprise family with holiday cheer after tragedy

Posted 4:24 pm, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 04:39PM, December 24, 2019
LOS ANGELES, CA. --  An East Los Angeles boy and his family received an early Christmas surprise from sheriff's deputies after an especially difficult holiday season.

In November, the Robles lost their 4-month-old baby boy, Jacob. After learning about the news, East Los Angeles Station personnel came together to help bring a little joy and happiness back into their lives.

According to a post on the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Facebook page, personnel collected and donated toys for 5-year-old Joseph Robles and gift cards for the rest of the family.

The family was very grateful for the gifts and thanked everyone for their donations.

