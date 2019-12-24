Track Santa as he delivers gifts for the good boys and girls!

Fort Payne officer loses home in fire on Christmas Eve

Posted 12:09 pm, December 24, 2019, by , Updated at 12:15PM, December 24, 2019

Fort Payne officer loses home to fire. Courtesy: Fort Payne PD Facebook.

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Fort Payne police officer and his family lost their home and their belongings in an early morning fire Christmas Eve.

Firefighters responded to the home on Dogwood Circle just after 4 a.m Tuesday. Sergeant JC Brown and his family were able to get out unharmed, Fort Payne Fire Marshal Stacy Smith said.

The family has temporary housing, but the police department is asking the community to donate essential items. Their sizes are as follows:

  • JC-36/32 pants, XL shirt, XL underwear, 11 shoes
  • Wife-10 pants, Med or Large top, Med underwear, Bra 34C, 7.5 shoes
  • 17yo boy-30/30 pants, Med shirt, Med underwear, 10 shoes
  • 13yo boy-12 pants,12/14 pants, Med underwear, 8.5 shoes
  • 10yo girl-10 pants, small top, 3 or 4 shoes

The department has designated its dispatch center, located at the south side of the department by the flag pole, as a collection point.

There was no immediate word on how the fire may have started.

