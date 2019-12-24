× Fort Payne officer loses home in fire on Christmas Eve

FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Fort Payne police officer and his family lost their home and their belongings in an early morning fire Christmas Eve.

Firefighters responded to the home on Dogwood Circle just after 4 a.m Tuesday. Sergeant JC Brown and his family were able to get out unharmed, Fort Payne Fire Marshal Stacy Smith said.

The family has temporary housing, but the police department is asking the community to donate essential items. Their sizes are as follows: