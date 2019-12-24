Arab teacher accepts donations for Huntsville NICU

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - People across the Tennessee Valley did their part to make sure less fortunate people could have a happy holidays.

Arab Elementary School teachers are no exceptions to the giving.

They collected 258 baby blankets and preemie onesies for the Huntsville hospital NICU.

Rochelle Cantrell organized the donation drive.

She told WHNT News 19 that babies who spend time in the NICU are close to her heart because her two sons Cooper and Grayson each spent over 40 days there.

The school’s principal let them start the drive two years ago.

“This is a great way for our students to see that the holiday season is about giving to those who are less fortunate or those that need a little bit of a smile,” said Arab Elementary 5th grade math teacher Rochelle Cantrell.