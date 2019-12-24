Track Santa as he delivers gifts for the good boys and girls!

An entire Louisiana town was dusted with holy water for Christmas

Parishioners with St. Anne Church used a crop duster plane to sprinkle holy water all over the community.

(CNN) — An entire town in Louisiana got a Christmas blessing thanks to holy water and an airplane.

Cow Island and the neighboring farms got a dusting of 100 gallons of holy water just before Christmas, the Diocese of Lafayette announced Sunday.

Cow Island is a town about 32 miles southwest of Lafayette.

The community-wide blessing was thought up by L’Eryn Detraz, a native of Cow Island and a missionary currently stationed in Ohio, the diocese said.

Parishioners of St. Anne Church brought water from home to be blessed by Fr. Matthew Barzare before it was loaded onto a plane and distributed by a cropduster pilot.

“A happy and blessed Christmas to everyone from St. Anne Church and parishioners!” the diocese said in the statement.

