Albertville residents complain after vault becomes unburied at cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - A problem-riddled cemetery in Albertville is getting more complaints after a vault had been pushed up out of the ground.

Some said heavy rains recently may have been the cause, but some said that is no excuse

There was a thick layer of straw covering the area where a buried vault came out of the ground.

Cemetery workers laid the straw and drained the water Tuesday morning after a photo of the vault was uploaded to social media.

The snapshot was a heartbreaking sight for Albertville resident Jackie Saint.

“If that was my mom or dad out there, I don’t know what I’d do. I’d just, I would be out here trying to fix it or do something,” said Saint.

Saint has relatives buried at the Marshall Memorial Gardens Cemetery and owns two plots himself.

He told WHNT News 19 the vault sticking up from the ground was shameful.

“For a vault to float up out of the ground, that just doesn’t seem, I mean there are cemeteries everywhere and you never hear of that happening. There are people that get buried in a lot of different places even on rainy days. Why would it float up?" said Saint in disbelief.

Saint also pointed out other issues, some of which WHNT News 19 has reported on in the past, including deep, muddy tire tracks.

Similar tracks were be seen Tuesday morning in the rain-soaked ground.

WHNT News 19 spoke with one man whose mother, father and uncle are buried in the area where the vault became unburied.

He said he thinks the heavy rain over the last few days caused the recently buried vault to pop up.

He added that he is supportive of the cemetery and its workers.

He said he thinks the employees do everything they can to make sure everything is well kept and in proper position.

Saint disagrees.

“It still looks ok, but it’s just not taken care of like it should be. I just don’t want my kids to worry about this and something needs to be done about it because we never know when we’re going to have that day for ourselves

WHNT reached out to the Marshall Gardens Memorial Funeral Home, but have not heard back.