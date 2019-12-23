Ways to cope with grief during the holidays

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The holidays are a joyful time for many, but for those dealing with grief, they can be a time of great sadness. Whether it's the loss of a loved one, the end of a relationship, or any other circumstances... this season can be tough.

Counselor Aaron Shaffer said that grief can be the loss of anyone who has been important to your life. "But there is also something called complicated grief. It's when you've lost a relationship or you've lost someone who is not quite dead, but it's been a severing of that relationship," he said.

Shaffer has some recommendations to help people cope with grief during the holiday season.

Acknowledge that you are grieving.

Let friends and family know that you are grieving so they can support you.

Surround yourself with friends and family so you do not feel alone.

Stay busy, schedule fun activities, so the holidays can be more enjoyable and pass quickly.

Don't compare your Christmas to others.

Seek counseling.

For those supporting friends and family dealing with grief, Shaffer has some recommendations.

Call to check-in.

Invite them over.

Schedule activities together.

Offer practical assistance, such as cooking a meal or helping with yard work.

Ask them how they are doing.

Allow them to feel heard.

Let them know you care.

By visiting the website Griefshare, you can find a support group near you.

Aaron Shaffer is a local licensed professional counselor. To schedule an appointment with him, visit AaronShafferCounseling.com.