Water outage affecting Madison County, crews working to find leak

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A water outage has been affecting portions of Madison County since Sunday.

Madison County Water officials confirmed to WHNT News 19 the majority of calls were coming in from the Ryland and Plevna areas, but levels in the New Market water tank were starting to lower, causing issues there as well.

Officials also confirmed crews have been working since 7 p.m. to find the leak, but ongoing rain and flooding have been hindering efforts.

Because crews haven’t found the leak, plant officials had no estimate for restoring service as of 6:15 a.m. Monday.