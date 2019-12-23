Town Creek police chief creates GoFundMe for tornado victims

TOWN CREEK, Ala. – Town Creek Police Chief Jerry Garrett has created a GoFundMe to support the December 16 Town Creek tornado victims. The page is titled “Lovett/Johnson/Godsey Disaster Relief.”

An EF-2 tornado went through Town Creek on December 16. It was one of seven tornados that touched down in North Alabama, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.

The page said the tornado “took three families by surprise – killing two parents leaving their 9-year-old son behind while putting him and three others in critical care at three different hospitals.”

The three families affected are the Lovett’s, Godsey’s, and Johnson’s. They all lived on County Road 265 in Town Creek.

Wayne and Rhonda Lovett, husband and wife, had already lost their home by fire once this year and had just purchased and settled into their new home in September. The page said Wayne recently retired and Rhonda has been a stay-at-home mom and wife. Wayne and Rhonda are fighting for their lives at UAB Hospital.

Landen Godsey is the 8-year-old son of Keisha Cross and Justin “Chase” Godsey, who were both killed in the storm. Landen is fighting for his life at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham.

Marcus Johnson is a 40-year old man on disability who has been left without anything to come home to. The page said Marcus is stable and on a ventilator at Huntsville Hospital.

“A special thank you to Senator Garlan Gudger for his assistance with this video.”

Chief Garrett said they are raising $20,000 per family to help them start 2020. The GoFundMe page said 100% of the funds raised through the page will go to provide housing, medical bills, and any other disaster-related items needed to help these families rebuild.

As of Monday afternoon, almost $3,500 of the $60,000 goal had been raised. The GoFundMe was created on December 20.

The page also said that this is a combined effort of state and local officials to help the families in our community which includes: Senator Larry Stutts, Representative Proncey Robertson, Representative Andrew Sorrell, Commissioner Bobby Burch, Commissioner Kyle Pankey, Commissioner Jesse Byrd, Commissioner Normal Poole, Commissioner Joey Hargrove, and Town Creek Mayor Mike Parker.

The page asks people to “be part of what turns their tragedy into restoration and healing.”

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.