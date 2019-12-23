Plant to expand capacity, reduce emissions at Alabama plant

Ascend Performance Materials has finalized an agreement with the state of Alabama for economic incentives related to the construction of cogeneration units and expansion of adiponitrile capacity at its Decatur, Alabama, site. The $175 million project will expand ADN capacity, reduce the site’s environmental footprint and create new jobs.

DECATUR, Ala. (AP) — A Texas-based company said an expansion announced Monday at a plant in north Alabama will increase production and reduce pollution.

Ascend Performance Materials of Houston said state and local governments are providing incentives to expand its plant in Decatur and increase production of adiponitrile, a compound used to make plastics.

The construction work will create about 150 jobs, and the plant will employ an additional 10 people once production expands. The work, scheduled to begin next year, will decrease emissions at the factory by 60%, the company said.

Ascend employs about 400 people in the state.

