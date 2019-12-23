New polls finds uphill climb for incumbent U.S. Sen. Doug Jones in re-election bid

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- A new poll on the 2020 Alabama U.S. Senate race finds an uphill race ahead for incumbent Doug Jones, but also no Republican candidate breaking from the pack.

The poll also found President Trump's support has softened in Alabama compared to 2016 and that a majority of those surveyed oppose the impeachment of the president.

The survey by Louisiana-based JMC Analytics and Polling was done Dec. 16-18, 525 people responded.

The poll found President Trump is down about 8 points from his 62 percent vote total in the 2016 election.

The poll found also shows Jones with a solid lead over Republican Roy Moore, 47 to 33 with 20 percent undecided. Jones defeated Moore in the 2017 special election to fill the seat vacated by U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions, who left the Senate to become U.S. Attorney General.

But in match-ups against the leading GOP contenders, including Sessions, former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville and U.S. Rep. Bradley Byrne, Jones trails.

The poll also found double-digit percentages of undecided voters.

The poll found Sessions, who held the seat for 20 years, is leading Jones 46 to 41 percent, with 13 percent undecided.

Tuberville fares a bit better.

Tuberville leads Jones, according to the poll, 47 percent to 40 percent, also with 13 percent undecided.

The race with Byrne is tighter. The Mobile-area congressman leads Jones 44 percent to 40 percent with 16 percent undecided.

The poll also found Jones' big lead over Moore in 2017 in Alabama's largest cities, including Huntsville is much narrower against the other leading candidates heading into 2020.

WHNT News 19 Political Analyst Jess Brown tells us the poll shows two interesting things.

First -- that no Republican is running away with the race right now, and second -- that Jones appears to have a shot.

"It should be emphasized that these results are prior to what could be a 'bloodletting' in the Republican primary for Senate," Brown said. "These numbers reflect the fact that Democrats running statewide need two-thirds or more of independent voters to win.

"That is a steep hill to climb, but not mission impossible for a sitting U.S. Senator with a healthy campaign treasury."