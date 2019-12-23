New movie theater, hotel, and gym to open in Albertville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. - The City of Albertville is seeing big economic growth. It announced a movie theater, a gym, and a hotel are all moving to town.

By December 2020, there will be a new, state-of-the-art Lucas Cinemas movie theater at the corner of Highway 431 and Horsley Road. Albertville Economic Development Director told WHNT News 19 it will have 10 screens and reclining seats.

“You don’t have to plan a whole day going to see a movie, it can be a last-minute fun trip,” said Albertville resident Haley Elkins.

Also by December 2020, there will be a new Hampton Inn by Hilton near the corner of Highway 431 and Highway 75. The hotel is in the former Asia Garden Restaurant location.

By February 2020, the former “Goody’s” clothing store in the Crossroads Mall will be redesigned and open as a Planet Fitness. A pre-grand opening sale is going on now.

“We are excited about what’s going on and obviously we do anticipate growth will continue in population, retail, and industry base,” said Price.

Price told WHNT News 19 the Hampton Inn will be finished about the same time as the other recently announced hotel, the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott.

He said the two new hotels will better accommodate Albertville visitors who either work in 29 of the industries within the city limits or folks checking out the new Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater, which is currently under construction.

“To have the caliber of a park we’re going to have that’s going to host a tremendous amount of travel ball tournaments, whether that be baseball, softball, lacrosse, basketball, volleyball, you name it, they all need those accommodations. We also have a really high industry base. I think last year in our top five industries, we did a poll, over 7,000 room nights just between them and could not all be serviced in the city of Albertville, so part of it is just simply to take care of current demand now,” added Price.

Price said there are only three or four hotels in Albertville now.

With the growth comes traffic, which can cause headaches for drivers.

Price said the city is currently doing a synchronization study and working with developers to help alleviate the current traffic and the traffic that will come with the city’s continuing growth.