× Nashville police seek repayment for finding escaped teens

Nashville police have announced that it cost nearly $250,000 to find four teenagers who escaped from a Tennessee juvenile detention facility late last month.

News outlets report that Nashville’s Metro Police wants to send the bill to Youth Opportunity, the private contractor that operates the detention center.

According to the police department, more than 170 officers helped find the teenagers.

A report by Youth Opportunity found that a series of policy violations led to the teenagers’ Nov. 30 escape.

Police spokesman Don Aaron says the department’s cost calculations have been submitted to the city legal department.