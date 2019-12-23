Multiple Flood Warnings for Local Creeks and Rivers Today.

Recent heavy rains have led to local creeks and rivers rising to flood stage. Here are the warnings that have been issued as of Monday morning at 4 am.

Flood warning for Indian Creek for Madison county

Flood warning for the Paint Rock River in Jackson, Madison, and Marshall counties

Flood warning in Madison county for the Flint River at Brownsboro

Flood warning for Lawrence county for Big Nance Creek at Courtland



More info about these flood warnings

All of these creeks and rivers are forecast to crest in the next day or two and fall below flood stage by Christmas. We’ll dry out and warm up as we head towards Christmas. Details on the Weather Discussion.

Meteorologist Alex Puckett

