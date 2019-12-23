Huntsville community dental clinic offers free services to low-income residents

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – The Community Free Dental Clinic provides free dental services to low income, elderly and veterans living at or below the poverty level in Madison County.

In Spring of 2020, CFDC will hold its 2nd annual golf tournament at the Links on Redstone Arsenal.

All funding from the tournament will be used for operating expenses for the clinic, which relies entirely on volunteer dentists.

Since opening in March 2013, volunteer staff members have treated more than 6,300 patients.

Due to the overwhelming need among patients for extractions, that remains the clinic’s primary focus.

Since 2015, the clinic has been located at 2341 Whitesburg Drive, Suite 3, in Huntsville. That’s just north of Bob Wallace Avenue, directly across the street from the Dollar General store.

Currently, visits are by appointment only. New patients must make an appointment for registration.

A patient must be without dental insurance, with an income that’s equal to or less than 150 percent of the national poverty level.

At registration, patients should provide two pieces of identification, one of which must have a current photograph. The other should show proof of income.

To learn more, call 256-489-1853.