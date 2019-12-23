× Flooding causes road closures in Dekalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala.- Two DeKalb County roads were closed Tuesday after Monday’s heavy and continuous rain.

A portion of County Road 386 in Boaz was closed due large amounts of water on the road.

A bridge on County Road 39 in Collinsville was also closed Tuesday.

DeKalb County EMA officials told WHNT News 19 these two areas are typically affected by heavy rain.

They said there are other roads residents can come and go on, so no one is trapped at their homes.