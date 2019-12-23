Family provides update on 7-year-old boy injured in severe storms
TOWN CREEK, Ala. — Monday marks one week since the deadly storms that rocked many parts of north Alabama. Two people were killed in the storms and others were injured.
Chase and Keisha Godsey were laid to rest on Saturday. Their 7-year-old son Landen was also injured in the storm but remains at UAB Hospital in Birmingham with severe injuries.
Landen’s uncle, Chad Godsey, gave WHNT News 19 an update on his condition.
“Landen is a miracle and is improving miraculously for what he went through. With his brain injury, it’s like his brain is still in sleep mode. This is a natural process with no medical sedation. The doctors can only test and tell us so much until he actually wakes up and his functions come to. Doctors removed his pressure screw so there’s no pressure, bleeding, or swelling on his brain, so that’s amazing. His vital signs are perfect and is breathing really good. We’re basically just waiting on him to wake up so we can actually see what kind of road lil Champ Godsey has ahead of him.”