Family provides update on 7-year-old boy injured in severe storms

TOWN CREEK, Ala. — Monday marks one week since the deadly storms that rocked many parts of north Alabama. Two people were killed in the storms and others were injured.

Chase and Keisha Godsey were laid to rest on Saturday. Their 7-year-old son Landen was also injured in the storm but remains at UAB Hospital in Birmingham with severe injuries.

Landen’s uncle, Chad Godsey, gave WHNT News 19 an update on his condition.