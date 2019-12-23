Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg resigns

Posted 8:21 am, December 23, 2019, by

Boeing's flawed design of a stabilization system involved in two fatal crashes was among the company's mistakes in the 737 MAX, CEO Dennis Muilenburg told Congress on Wednesday, as another internal email was made public showing an employee had concerns with the system well before the two crashes.

(CNN) — Boeing CEO Dennis Muilenburg has stepped down after a tumultuous year, in which the 737 Max airplane and Starliner spacecraft encountered numerous issues and delays.

Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO, effective January 13, 2020.

