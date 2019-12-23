Boaz home features ‘Keep Christ in Christmas’ light display and accepts donations for the Rozzy Foundation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display takes us to 2125 College Avenue in Boaz. It features lots of snowflakes, light up farmers, and a "Keep Christ in Christmas" feature.

This home accepts donations for the Rozzy Foundation that is raising money for children diagnosed with cancer.

The light show runs through January 1, so you still have some time to see them!

