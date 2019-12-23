Albertville Police searching for shoe shoplifters

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. – Albertville Police are searching for a pair of shoplifters.

According to a Facebook post, two women walked into Rack Room Shoes on Dec. 10. One of the women grabbed a box of red Converse, while the other woman walked outside to grab a car, and then the woman with the shoes got in, and the pair drove off.

Albertville Police said the car had a Cullman County license plate (starting with 25).

Anyone with information should contact Detective Plunkett at (256) 891-8227.

