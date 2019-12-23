20-year tradition continues: Arab woman displays global Christmas traditions

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARAB, Ala. - Christmas is just two days away and the holiday spirit and cheer can be seen in just about every home in Marshall County. However, one home does something a little different each year by showing how other countries celebrate the holidays.

2019 marks 20 years that WHNTS News 19 has brought you the story of Sara Harris.

Harris lives in Arab and goes above and beyond to educate her family and our viewers about Christmas in other parts of the world.

This year, she has decked out her dining room table with traditional Icelandic holiday garb and food. She said this is one of the most interesting countries she's picked because there are 13 Santa's in Iceland.

“They're trolls that live in the mountains and on the thirteenth day of December, one comes down and they like to play tricks on the children and if the children have been bad that year, the children get a rotten potato in their shoe that year,” giggled Harris.

Harris has taken on Canada, Mexico, Japan, Fiji, and more.

She typically starts planning her next country each January.