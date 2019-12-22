Titans Keys to the Game for New Orleans Saints

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Tennessee Titans are hosting the number one team in the NFC South this weekend - the New Orleans Saints. Mike Keith gives us this week's keys to the game.

"Titans key number one against New Orleans is the Tennessee secondary must play well. The Titans cannot give up chunk plays. And if Tennessee defensive backs have a chance to make plays themselves, and have to make them, it's a big big game for the Titans DBs. Key number two: Get back to top level special teams. The Titans special teams came up short against Houston, and New Orleans is another big special teams challenge. So if you're Brett Kern, or a guy who covers kicks, or a returner, the Titans must be excellent on special teams. Key number three: More AJ. AJ Brown has had back to back 100-yard receiving games and has topped 100 yards in three of the last four contests. He's been making plays, electrifying fans, and sparking the team's passing game. It's obvious, but as much AJ Brown as possible is a good thing for the Titans offense."