Mike Rudolphi talks about return to space, Space Launch System progress

Boeing and Space-X are getting very close to success in their projects to develop spacecraft to take astronauts to low earth orbit. Of course, Boeing had a bit of a setback on Friday when the Starliner test flight had a problem and didn’t make it to the International Space Station as intended.

Still – America is on course to have two commercial space flight alternatives. Human Space Flight Consultant Mike Rudolphi says there are several things about this that people should note.

“We’re in a pretty good spot on SLS today. Right now the core stage, which is the lagging element, built by Boeing at MAF – Michoud Assembly Facility – in New Orleans, is virtually finished and is moving out into the final assembly preparation for shipment to go to Stennis to do the green run. It’s scheduled for some time late spring, maybe early summer and that’s going to be a really – how do you want to say that – that’s going to be the real test; the real proof about whether we’ve got a spacecraft that is workable.”

You can watch our full interview with Rudolphi below: