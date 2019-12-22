Local non-profit doesn’t let bad weather slow down their mission to provide families with Christmas gifts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. - The rain Sunday night didn't hinder the Christmas spirit of people volunteering with the non-profit ministry Serving With a Purpose.

Amanda Winfield started the ministry back in 2013 with the purpose "To Serve in Love & Love to Serve."

The group has worked all season to collect Christmas gifts for families in Madison County who have gone through trying times this year.

"I go through the schools, and I speak with the counselors to find out which families are in need. It really doesn't pertain to only families in need, but we look for families that have had a rough year due to different things. If you lost a job, if something happened and you lost a loved one," said Winfield.

Volunteers spent the evening delivering gifts to 14 families and 34 children.

"We give every child a toy, and outfit, shoes, a spiritual gift, and an educational gift. We also give things to the family, some kind of food and tokens of love such as gift cards," said Winfield.

The ministries founder said nothing, not even the weather, could keep them from making a difference this season.

"The most rewarding thing for me is to deliver the gifts and see the smiles and the excitement on the families face or the children's faces," said Winfield.

Winfield said it wouldn't be possible to provide for the large number of families without help from community members and business sponsors.

"Heart and Sole, they provided shoes for the children this year, and the Bridge SDA Church in Huntsville also partnered with us this year, as well as many other companies," said Winfield.