Money raised by an 11-year-old girl to help a north Alabama animal shelter is being used to fund animal adoptions as an early Christmas treat. The Cullman Times reports that sixth-grader Denna Chivers has been helping the Cullman County Animal Shelter for three years by holding yard sales and giving the proceeds to the operation. Her mother says she raised $3,000 this year, which was used to purchase some equipment. The shelter decided to use the remainder of the money to offer free adoptions to people looking for a new pet. Denna says she loves all animals, but dogs and cats are her favorite.
Girl’s work funds pet donations at Alabama animal shelter
