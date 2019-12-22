Florence Christmas light display features plenty of penguins and much more!

Posted 10:52 pm, December 22, 2019, by
Data pix.

Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on WHNT News 19!  There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights.

This display is on Lauderdale County Road 288 in Florence. The display features a small train display, plenty of penguins, and a cross above the carport. They even have Spiderman in the festive spirit, who will occasionally show up and sit on the porch with a Santa hat!

If you have missed any of the displays this season or want to see the displays from years past,  you can check them out here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.