Birmingham Police search for missing woman

Posted 1:48 pm, December 22, 2019, by

Photo courtesy WIAT

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are searching for a missing Trussville woman.

Police say Paighton Laine Houston, 29, was last seen around 10:45 P.M. on December 20 at Tin Roof in the Lakeview area.

She was spotted leaving with two men, and police say it appears she went willingly. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Houston was wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral t-shirt, and blue Converse shoes.

If you know anything about where Paighton Houston could be, call Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.