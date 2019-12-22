× Birmingham Police search for missing woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham Police are searching for a missing Trussville woman.

Police say Paighton Laine Houston, 29, was last seen around 10:45 P.M. on December 20 at Tin Roof in the Lakeview area.

She was spotted leaving with two men, and police say it appears she went willingly. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Houston was wearing ripped blue jeans, a coral t-shirt, and blue Converse shoes.

If you know anything about where Paighton Houston could be, call Birmingham Police at (205) 297-8413.