Bessemer police seek public's help locating missing woman

Posted 6:24 pm, December 22, 2019, by , Updated at 06:27PM, December 22, 2019

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Nicasia Destiny Fields, 26, was last seen in the Burstall area of Bessemer around 10 a.m. on December 19. According to a Facebook post from police, Fields was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank top and was carrying an overnight bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (205) 425-2411. If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the tip line at (205) 428-3541.

