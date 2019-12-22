Bessemer police seek public’s help locating missing woman

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Bessemer police have asked for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Nicasia Destiny Fields, 26, was last seen in the Burstall area of Bessemer around 10 a.m. on December 19. According to a Facebook post from police, Fields was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black tank top and was carrying an overnight bag.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (205) 425-2411. If you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the tip line at (205) 428-3541.