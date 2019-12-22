13 people were shot at a Chicago home, police say

(CNN) — At least 13 people were shot early Sunday morning at a residence located on the 5700 block of South May Street in Chicago, Chicago police said.

Our sister station WGN-TV said four of the injuries were critical.

It happened at 12:35 a.m.

The shooting stemmed from a dispute at a house party that was “given in memorial of a subject slain in April,” Chief of Patrol Fred Waller said at a news conference Sunday. That person was Lonell Irvin, a 22-year-old who was shot and killed during an attempted carjacking in the Loop.

The victims range in age between 16 and 48 and suffered “different and various gunshot wounds to their bodies.”

Waller said two persons of interest are in custody.

Waller described the shooting as an “isolated incident.” He said it is not believed to be gang-related.

All victims were taken to nearby hospitals.