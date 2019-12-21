UAH Men’s, Women’s Basketball teams host Union

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Both the UAH Men's and Women's basketball teams were back in action on Friday, hosting Union University.

The Women's team fell to the Bulldogs 82-80 in double overtime to fall to 5-5 on the year. Holly Harris led the Chargers with 18 points, while Aryn Sanders had a monster double-double with 17 points and 16 rebounds.

UP NEXT: The Chargers will host Tennessee Wesleyan on January 2 at 5:30 p.m.

UAH Men's Basketball looked to bounce back from two straight losses and they did just that. The Chargers began the game on a 19-6 run, and they didn't look back from there, rolling to the 74-53 win. Sam Orf led all scorers with 24 points, two shy of his career high, to help the Chargers move to 9-2 on the year.

UP NEXT: UAH will face Spring Hill College at 12 p.m. Saturday at the Von Braun Center to tip off the Rocket City Classic.